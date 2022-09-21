1 hour ago - Things to Do

"Fiddler on the Roof" plays grandly on Lyric stage

Monica Eng
Cast on stage of Fiddler on the Roof
Scene from huge new production of "Fiddler on the Roof." Courtesy of Lyric Opera of Chicago

👋 Monica here. I recently caught the North American premiere of a spectacular production of "Fiddler on the Roof" by Lyric Opera of Chicago.

  • First staged in Berlin in 2017, the production by director Barrie Kosky supercharges the Tony Award-winning musical with a nearly 100-person ensemble, vibrant dance numbers, ingenious sets and a fifth-grade fiddler who scooters onstage in a green hoodie.
  • Despite its grandeur, the production works equally well in the musical's small, quiet moments.

What's more: The Tribune's Chris Jones called it "breathtaking." If you go: Tickets start at $40, with performances through Oct. 7.

