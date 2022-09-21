"Fiddler on the Roof" plays grandly on Lyric stage

👋 Monica here. I recently caught the North American premiere of a spectacular production of "Fiddler on the Roof" by Lyric Opera of Chicago.

First staged in Berlin in 2017, the production by director Barrie Kosky supercharges the Tony Award-winning musical with a nearly 100-person ensemble, vibrant dance numbers, ingenious sets and a fifth-grade fiddler who scooters onstage in a green hoodie.

Despite its grandeur, the production works equally well in the musical's small, quiet moments.

What's more: The Tribune's Chris Jones called it "breathtaking." If you go: Tickets start at $40, with performances through Oct. 7.