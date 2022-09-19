Glorious chicken at the Pop-Up Chicken Shop in Bloomington
👋 Hey, it's Monica. For months I have been trying to come up with an excuse to go to a Bloomington Illinois VFW hall — for chicken at the Pop-Up Chicken Shop.
Driving the news: I finally got my chance as I drove through Bloomington last month.
- And it was everything I hoped for and more.
The intrigue: The day we visited, the shop had just moved into its own spacious location with outdoor seating.
The highlights: Pop-Up's glorious "The Sando" features juicy chicken enrobed in a crunchy crust and topped with vinegar slaw, pickles and special sauce on a cornmeal bun ($9.50).
- We loved the well-dressed kale salad topped with corn nuts and honey mustard ($6).
- The Mexican elote-inspired street corn blends sweet, spicy, creamy and sour ($5).
Pro tip: Chicken comes in four heat levels — country, mild, medium and hot.
- Don't order hot unless you have an asbestos tongue.
