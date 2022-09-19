Glorious chicken at the Pop-Up Chicken Shop in Bloomington

👋 Hey, it's Monica. For months I have been trying to come up with an excuse to go to a Bloomington Illinois VFW hall — for chicken at the Pop-Up Chicken Shop.

Driving the news: I finally got my chance as I drove through Bloomington last month.

And it was everything I hoped for and more.

The intrigue: The day we visited, the shop had just moved into its own spacious location with outdoor seating.

The highlights: Pop-Up's glorious "The Sando" features juicy chicken enrobed in a crunchy crust and topped with vinegar slaw, pickles and special sauce on a cornmeal bun ($9.50).

We loved the well-dressed kale salad topped with corn nuts and honey mustard ($6).

The Mexican elote-inspired street corn blends sweet, spicy, creamy and sour ($5).

Pro tip: Chicken comes in four heat levels — country, mild, medium and hot.