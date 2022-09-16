Popular three-day outdoor music festival Riot Fest is expected to bring over 100,000 people to Douglass Park this weekend.

And some residents aren't happy.

Why it matters: Community members are petitioning the Chicago Park District to remove Riot Fest and other music festivals from the Lawndale/Little Village area park.

Driving the news: Wanting the district to stop giving permits to large, for-profit festivals, they delivered a letter to the Chicago Park District yesterday signed by 30 organizations and local leaders.

Context: The trouble stems from the park district adding another large festival to Douglass Park. There were three there over the summer.

Residents are angry that, considering festival load-in and cleanup, they don't have access to the park for most of the summer.

Parking and transportation issues cause gridlock, neighbors say.

And the park gets trashed with garbage and debris, disrupting normal activities like youth soccer.

Of note: North Lawndale and Little Village are predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods.

What they're saying: "We do see this as a form of environmental racism," local organizer Edith Tovar said at a recent press conference.

State of play: Riot Fest held a community meeting last month to address concerns, but according to residents, the meeting was contentious and hostile.

Riot Fest apologized afterwards, saying in a statement, "We have been in Douglass Park since 2015, and we consider it our home."

They parted ways with the contractor who held the meeting.

Flashback: Before Douglass Park, Riot Fest was in Humboldt Park, but similar concerns led to the festival moving in 2015.

The intrigue: Ald. Cardenas has welcomed summer music festivals for years and has taken campaign contributions from organizers.

But he is stepping down to run for Cook County Board of Review.

Justin's thought bubble: Riot Fest is one the premiere music festivals in the country. The lineups are always fantastic and it has served as a nice complement to the more mainstream (and expensive) Lollapalooza.