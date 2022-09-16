Lyric Opera of Chicago has opened its season with Verdi's "Ernani," directed by Enrique Mazzola.

We recently caught up with the colorful music director to ask about his ideal day in Chicago.

🥐 Breakfast: "I am very Italian in my habits, and in Italy, differently from here, we are used to a breakfast that is just a lovely cappuccino and a croissant (we call it 'cornetto'). So for my breakfast, usually I go to Hendrickx, a magnificent Belgian bakery. I suggest the chocolate croissant!"

🚶 Morning activity: "If I am free in the morning, I just go out and walk along the Lakefront trail to relax."

🍔 Lunch: "When I arrive home in Chicago, after a few months in Europe, I run to Little Goat for the best burger!"

🛍 Afternoon activity: "Lyric Opera for rehearsals or, for shopping, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, but also every boutique on Michigan Avenue."

🇻🇳 Dinner: "I love Le Colonial. Fantastic Vietnamese food with a lovely modern presentation. My very favorite is ca hoi nuong (a delicious roasted salmon)."

🎼 Evening activity: "No doubt about this one — conducting at Lyric Opera. This is my passion, and I have the privilege to love my job, make music, and inspire the thousands and thousands of people coming to Lyric for an extraordinary evening! Please come join us!"