The best times for fall foliage tours in Illinois
Local leaf peepers can expect foliage to start changing in late September, with peak colors emerging in mid- to late October.
Driving the news: The 2022 interactive Fall Foliage Prediction Map came out this month with data-informed prognostications on leaf changes nationwide.
The intrigue: If you're headed to an Illinois college for a game — or to secretly entice your kid to apply there — this map can help you choose ideal dates for peak leafy campus looks.
- Northwestern, NIU, UIC and U of C: Oct. 24
- U of I Champaign, Illinois State University, U of I Springfield, Western and Eastern Illinois Universities: Oct. 31.
- SIU Edwardsville and Carbonale: Nov. 7
