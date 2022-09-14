21 mins ago - Things to Do
We need tips and tricks for running the Chicago marathon
👋 Hi, Axios Editor Lindsey Erdody here.
Chicagoans, I need your help.
- I'm about to be a first-time Chicago marathon runner, and with race day less than a month away, I've naturally started panicking.
- And not just about having to run 26.2 freaking miles.
Catch up quick: The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is Oct. 9, with about 40,000 runners expected to descend upon downtown.
Details: I am fairly familiar with downtown Chicago, but I don't live here and am far from an expert.
- My cheering section is probably even less familiar with the Windy City than I am, and they're the poor souls who have to navigate the course to find me.
The ask: What's your best advice for a newbie like me?
- What's the best strategy for spectators, or the best way to get around that weekend?
- Is there a secret to navigating the marathon packet pickup?
But, most important: Where should I eat dinner the night before the race?
- Monica has already suggested Monteverde and Tortello for great pasta — but are there other places I should consider? I want lots of carbs. Like no-way-you-should-eat-that-much amounts of carbage.
📬 Send me your tips and tricks at [email protected] or by replying.
- I'll share the advice before race day.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.