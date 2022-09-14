In this courtroom sketch, the front of the courtroom is blocked off as a sexually graphic video clip is played for the jury during R. Kelly's trial in August. Drawing: Cheryl Cook/AP

Jury deliberations have begun in the monthlong child pornography trial of R&B singer R. Kelly.

Why it matters: If you've been mostly ignoring Kelly's latest trial, you may need a refresher on what the coming verdict will mean.

Let's catch up fast:

Context: The disgraced Chicago celebrity is serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking in New York.

He is now on his second local trial for essentially the same crime.

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted on child pornography charges after a video surfaced, allegedly showing him engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

Yes, but: Federal prosecutors are now accusing Kelly and his co-defendants of fixing that trial by coercing and coaching witnesses, including the girl allegedly featured in the tape.

In this trial, Kelly is charged with 13 counts of child pornography, enticing minors to engage in criminal sexual activity and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The prosecution: Using the pseudonym "Jane," a female witness testified that she was the girl in the video.

She was allegedly 14 years old at the time.

They also argue that Kelly and his co-defendants paid to find the tape and destroy the evidence.

Other women have also testified they had sex with Kelly when they were minors.

The defense: They argued the witnesses were "untrustworthy" and didn't prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

They also argued that Kelly is not in the tape and that the co-defendants were attempting to retrieve a different sex tape of Kelly with his former wife.

The intrigue: The defense team for Kelly's co-defendant subpoenaed journalist Jim DeRogatis to testify. He claimed constitutional protections to fight it and succeeded.