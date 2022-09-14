NBA thinks the Bulls and Hornets are rivals

The NBA is trying out a "rivals week" this season, in which teams like the Lakers and Clippers square off in front of a national audience.

The intrigue: So will the Bulls play the Knicks, Pistons or Cavs in January?

Nope. They're playing Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets.

State of play: For the third time in as many seasons, the Ball brothers — Lonzo and LaMelo — will face off in front of a national TV audience, Axios Charlotte's Maxwell Millington reports.

Why it matters: Heavily promoted by their father, LaVar, the point guards were widely known for years before entering the NBA.

By broadcasting two Bulls and Hornets matchups on ESPN and TNT, the association seems to be trying to capitalize on their cult following.

By the numbers: Including their middle brother LiAngelo, who plays for the G-League's Greensboro Swarm, the Ball brothers have over 29 million combined followers on Instagram and Twitter.

These upcoming contests will be the fourth and fifth nationally televised games featuring Lonzo (24) and LaMelo (20) since the Hornets drafted the latter in 2020.

Yes, but: Does a brother/brother matchup translate to a Bulls vs. Hornets rivalry? Hardly.

What they're saying: "Sports rivalries are usually based on how close the teams are geographically to each other," WBEZ sports reporter Cheryl Raye Stout tells Axios. "In Chicago, that's Bulls/Pistons. That rivalry brings out the passion."