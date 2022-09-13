RIP, Ramsey Lewis (1935-2022)

Jazz great Ramsey Lewis died yesterday.

He was 87 years old.

Context: Lewis was a leading voice in jazz, advancing the genre's legacy in Chicago.

He founded The Ramsey Lewis Trio in 1956 and topped the '60s pop charts with hits like "The In Crowd" "Hang On, Sloopy" and "Wade in the Water."

Lewis and his bandmates were fixtures at Jazz clubs such as Mr. Kelly's and London House.

By the numbers: Lewis' accomplishments:

He recorded over 80 albums.

He won three Grammys.

Since 1990, Lewis has hosted a syndicated radio show, "Legends of Jazz."

He hosted mornings at defunct jazz station WNUA.

Ramsey Lewis in concert at an unnamed Chicago club in 1975. Photo: Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

What they're saying: "Ramsey brought his own blend of serious classical training and deep gospel feel to jazz piano," Aaron Cohen, a co-author of Ramsey Lewis' forthcoming memoir, "Gentleman Of Jazz," tells Axios.

"But he went further and always explored new avenues with electronic music and R&B while drawing on sounds from around the world."

"Along with his own music, he was also a crucial mentor and teacher for generations of musicians."

Of note: Lewis taught music education courses and served on the boards of many Chicago institutions, including Ravinia and the Chicago Jazz Orchestra.

Flashback: Justin sat down with Lewis for a long interview in 2016. As they talked about his career, Ramsey said:

"I just want to be as good as I am today and better than I was yesterday."

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I loved Ramsey Lewis. I had to throw out his "Sun Goddess," because I played it so much it wore out. Ramsey may not be with us anymore, but his music will never leave. Here's to one of the best.