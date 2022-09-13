2 hours ago - News

Monica finally got her garbage can

Monica Eng
Photo of garbage cans in an alley
Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Monica. I finally got my new garbage bin last week — 37 days after I requested it.

Why it matters: I was sick of seeing rats jumping into the lid-less cart, but ordering a new one tested city services' speed and efficiency.

State of play: I first requested the can on Aug. 1 by dialing 311. On Aug 23, I got an email that read "estimated completion time is 30 days" — like it was the first day I'd requested it.

  • So it's unclear whether the city counts my experience as taking longer than expected.

What they're saying: "Our Streets & Sanitation supervisor does have a very limited number of carts to distribute for emergencies (such as a property having no carts whatsoever) but generally it can take a few weeks to get new carts," 44th Ward rep Calvin Cottrell tells me.

What's next: To avoid having my carts damaged again, I'm thinking of keeping them in my garage until garbage day.

  • Streets and San officials tell us, "Residents are encouraged to keep their black and blue carts in the alley, when available, so they are accessible for the sanitation trucks."
  • I'm also calling 311 to ask why they didn't take away the broken cart.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more