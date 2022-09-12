57 mins ago - Things to Do

Illinois takes on the Emmys

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a woman on the red carpet.
Jane Lynch at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 4 in Los Angeles. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Illinois will be well represented at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight.

  • Live from Los Angeles, the show starts at 7pm on NBC.

What's happening: Nominees from Illinois include:

  • Bob Odenkirk (Naperville)
  • Nick Offerman (Joliet)
  • Laurie Metcalf (Carbondale/Chicago)
  • Peter Sarsgaard (Belleville)
  • Jane Lynch (Dolton)
  • Brendan Hunt (Chicago)

By the numbers: According to IllinoisBet.com, we have the third-most Emmy nominations in the country, behind just New York and California.

  • Illinois has 8.1% of nominations.
  • New York leads the U.S. with 12.8%.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: They may not be FROM Chicago, but several more nominees spent time here doing improv and theater. A "Ted Lasso" win is definitely a victory for us. Same with Colbert, "Saturday Night Live" or Seth Meyers.

  • Bring home the trophies!
