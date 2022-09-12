57 mins ago - Things to Do
Illinois takes on the Emmys
Illinois will be well represented at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight.
- Live from Los Angeles, the show starts at 7pm on NBC.
What's happening: Nominees from Illinois include:
- Bob Odenkirk (Naperville)
- Nick Offerman (Joliet)
- Laurie Metcalf (Carbondale/Chicago)
- Peter Sarsgaard (Belleville)
- Jane Lynch (Dolton)
- Brendan Hunt (Chicago)
By the numbers: According to IllinoisBet.com, we have the third-most Emmy nominations in the country, behind just New York and California.
- Illinois has 8.1% of nominations.
- New York leads the U.S. with 12.8%.
💭 Justin's thought bubble: They may not be FROM Chicago, but several more nominees spent time here doing improv and theater. A "Ted Lasso" win is definitely a victory for us. Same with Colbert, "Saturday Night Live" or Seth Meyers.
- Bring home the trophies!
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.