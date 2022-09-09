Guide to Bears game day

If you're one of the lucky ones with tickets to Bears games this year, here's a quick guide to three potentially historic matchups:

1. Houston Texans, Week 3

On paper, these two don't look like an intriguing matchup. But this game marks the return of Lovie Smith — now Houston's head coach — to Chicago.

Details: Sunday, Sept. 25, noon

2. Green Bay Packers, Week 13

We’re not saying this will be Aaron Rodgers’ last NFL season, but since the reigning MVP has flirted with retiring, we're putting this game on our list.

Details: Sunday, Dec. 4, noon

3. Buffalo Bills, Week 16

Head to Soldier Field on Christmas Eve to see whether the Bears can steal a victory over the Super Bowl hopefuls.

Details: Saturday, Dec. 24, noon

Where to eat/drink

1. Reggie's

Reggie's offers a $15 tailgate buffet and free shuttle to Soldier Field. If you’re not going to the game, enjoy live music and the rooftop deck while watching at the bar.

2. Eleven City Diner

From Belgian waffles to challah french toast, Eleven City Diner has plenty of breakfast options to fill you up for kickoff.

3. Vu Rooftop

Take advantage of September home games by eating brunch on a rooftop. Vu offers spectacular views from the 22nd floor and a "Birds and Bubbles" special (limited availability).

We recommend the '90s hip-hop brunch on Sept. 18.

Be smart: Bears home games are among the league's most expensive.