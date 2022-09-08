19 mins ago - Food and Drink
Culinary bazaar to benefit women in food
Foodies looking for special culinary gifts, tableware and cookware should hightail it to Humboldt Park on Sunday for the Culinary Bazaar.
Why it matters: Organized by the Chicago chapter of Les Dames D'Escoffier, the bazaar supports scholarships and grants awards to women in food, beverage and hospitality.
What's happening: Les Dames reps describe the sale as "everything a cook or entertainer could ever want — much of it curated from top restaurateurs and chefs across Chicago."
- This includes tableware, glassware, linens, pans, wine gear, picnic stuff and machines — some gently used — that might otherwise be hard to find.
If you go: 10am-3pm Sunday.
- Tickets: $10 for general admission and $50 for early entry at 9am.
