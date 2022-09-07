1 hour ago - Business
Chicago loves live-work-play apartments
A total of 11,500 mixed-use apartments have been built in Chicago since 2012, Axios' Sami Sarber reports.
Why it matters: Rental communities that comprise residential, office and retail space gained a foothold in the last decade, especially as the pandemic heightened renters' preference for nearby amenities.
What they found: A quarter of the units built here from 2012 to 2021 were mixed-use, per a report from nationwide apartment website RentCafe.
The bottom line: Blending different types of real estate is one way cities are evolving in the era of remote and hybrid work.
