Help kids learn by eating tasty food
👋 Hey, it's Monica. A few years ago, I was blown away by a kids' cooking class in Pilsen that I was exploring for my food podcast.
Why it matters: The classes were part of Kitchen Possible, a nonprofit that teaches young people in underserved neighborhoods empowerment through cooking.
What they're saying: "When we model the power of setting a goal, following a plan, and pushing through when things get tough, we can help shape the way kids approach their world," Kitchen Possible founder Katie Lowman tells Axios.
Driving the news: 35 Chicago restaurants are helping fund Kitchen Possible's fall classes by directing the proceeds from certain dishes sold this month to the program. They include:
- Bang Bang Pie: Key lime pie
- Bar Goa: Lamb keema
- Big Jones: Fried green tomatoes
- Birrieria Zaragoza: Quesabirria
- Boeufhaus: Short rib beignet
- Coalfire - Margherita and “classic” pizza
- Esmé: An entire tasting menu based on Kitchen Possible lessons
What's next: I'm going to see if I can get to all 35 this month.
- I'm looking forward to the fried goat cheese curds from All Together Now and a seafood pancake from Parachute.
