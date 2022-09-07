Photo courtesy of Kitchen Possible

👋 Hey, it's Monica. A few years ago, I was blown away by a kids' cooking class in Pilsen that I was exploring for my food podcast.

Why it matters: The classes were part of Kitchen Possible, a nonprofit that teaches young people in underserved neighborhoods empowerment through cooking.

What they're saying: "When we model the power of setting a goal, following a plan, and pushing through when things get tough, we can help shape the way kids approach their world," Kitchen Possible founder Katie Lowman tells Axios.

Driving the news: 35 Chicago restaurants are helping fund Kitchen Possible's fall classes by directing the proceeds from certain dishes sold this month to the program. They include:

What's next: I'm going to see if I can get to all 35 this month.