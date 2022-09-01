Secret hammock spots for Labor Day

👋 Hey, it's Monica. I always keep a hammock in my bike basket and car, just in case I find two perfect trees with a view.

Driving the news: Over the years, I've gathered a mental list of ideal spots for a hammock-centric mini-vacation.

As we head into the ultimate hammock stretch — Labor Day Weekend — I'm sharing them for the first time ever.

The list: Each area features several trees and/or poles to set up one or more hammocks:

Grassy area between the bike path and lake along Lakefront Trail between McCormick Place and Northerly Island.

The far east end of Olive Park has rows of trees that look like they were planted specifically for hammocking. The west end also has some nice spots right next to the lake.

Upper picnic area above 31st Street Harbor with lots of poles around picnic tables and nearby prairie grass gardens.

📬 Reply with your favorite hammock spots around the Chicago area.

And we hope you have a restful Labor Day weekend — preferably with some hammock time!

Hammock heaven in Olive Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios