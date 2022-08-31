👋 Hey, it's Monica. I recently got news that local artists have transformed Stage 773 in Lakeview into WHIM Chicago, an "Immersive. Cocktail. Experience."

Finding the description confusing, I naturally accepted a press invitation to check it out.

What's happening: My partner Colin and I stepped in wearing masks and feeling a bit like the couple in "Eyes Wide Shut."

A nice hostess welcomed us to a bar and lounge right out of "Alice in Wonderland."

The drinks: Colin waited in line for 20 minutes to score a Chain Smoker cocktail (mezcal, tequila reposado, bitters, agave syrup) and a beer.

Meanwhile, I strolled around, Instagramming the stunning decor, including:

A constellation of action figures.

A door arch made of a dozen-plus stacked chairs.

A bathroom hallway painted in an Edvard Munch and Vincent Van Gogh style.

A flock of paper airplanes.

And a grass-lined clock cave.

Chain smoker cocktail and toy mobile at WHIM Chicago. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The entertainment: WHIM also features an adjacent theater, which hosted a colorful drag revue the night of our visit.

The rotating lineup features Thursday Karaoke Nights.

What's next: WHIM representatives say they plan to add more than 30 "spaces that awaken your imagination" in coming months.

The bottom line: For now, WHIM offers delicious cocktails, intensely Instagrammable set pieces and vibrant entertainment, to boot.