Stage 773 in Lakeview transforms into WHIM Chicago
👋 Hey, it's Monica. I recently got news that local artists have transformed Stage 773 in Lakeview into WHIM Chicago, an "Immersive. Cocktail. Experience."
- Finding the description confusing, I naturally accepted a press invitation to check it out.
What's happening: My partner Colin and I stepped in wearing masks and feeling a bit like the couple in "Eyes Wide Shut."
- A nice hostess welcomed us to a bar and lounge right out of "Alice in Wonderland."
The drinks: Colin waited in line for 20 minutes to score a Chain Smoker cocktail (mezcal, tequila reposado, bitters, agave syrup) and a beer.
Meanwhile, I strolled around, Instagramming the stunning decor, including:
- A constellation of action figures.
- A door arch made of a dozen-plus stacked chairs.
- A bathroom hallway painted in an Edvard Munch and Vincent Van Gogh style.
- A flock of paper airplanes.
- And a grass-lined clock cave.
The entertainment: WHIM also features an adjacent theater, which hosted a colorful drag revue the night of our visit.
- The rotating lineup features Thursday Karaoke Nights.
What's next: WHIM representatives say they plan to add more than 30 "spaces that awaken your imagination" in coming months.
The bottom line: For now, WHIM offers delicious cocktails, intensely Instagrammable set pieces and vibrant entertainment, to boot.
