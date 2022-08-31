TikTok settlement shows Illinois loves digital privacy

A federal judge recently approved a $92 million settlement for TikTok users over data privacy, with Illinois users expected to receive the biggest portion of the return.

Distribution details haven't been announced, but affected Illinois residents are expected to receive five more shares of the settlement than other U.S. residents will.

Why it matters: You can thank Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, which imposes stricter privacy rules than federal law and is considered the toughest in the nation.

The push for BIPA was led by the Illinois ACLU in early 2008 — just months after the first iPhone was introduced.

Context: Passed in October 2008, it prohibits sites from collecting biometric data and sharing it with third-party companies without consent.

Biometric data includes facial recognition, fingerprints and voice prints.

The big picture: Four unnamed Illinois teenagers brought the TikTok suit in 2020, and the company agreed to settle earlier this year. But it's not the only one.