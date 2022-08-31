TikTok settlement shows Illinois loves digital privacy
A federal judge recently approved a $92 million settlement for TikTok users over data privacy, with Illinois users expected to receive the biggest portion of the return.
- Distribution details haven't been announced, but affected Illinois residents are expected to receive five more shares of the settlement than other U.S. residents will.
Why it matters: You can thank Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, which imposes stricter privacy rules than federal law and is considered the toughest in the nation.
- The push for BIPA was led by the Illinois ACLU in early 2008 — just months after the first iPhone was introduced.
Context: Passed in October 2008, it prohibits sites from collecting biometric data and sharing it with third-party companies without consent.
- Biometric data includes facial recognition, fingerprints and voice prints.
The big picture: Four unnamed Illinois teenagers brought the TikTok suit in 2020, and the company agreed to settle earlier this year. But it's not the only one.
- Facebook paid out $397 checks to Illinois users this year.
- Snapchat recently reached a $35 million settlement with Illinois users.
- And Google settled a lawsuit for an undisclosed amount, with details expected in September.
