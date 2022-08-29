👋 Hi, it's Justin. Summer fun is winding down, but there's still time to head to the river and charge up … a boat.

Renting boats by the hour has become all the rage, letting you experience the Chicago River's renaissance while working on your tan.

What's happening: Chicago Electric Boat Co. offers use of its fleet, from pontoons to Duffy boats.

With just a driver's license and a basic understanding of water safety rules, you can fulfill your dream of piloting a boat.

You could hire a captain instead, and even a tour guide.

How it works: They rent by the hour, so I chose the Duffy boat — closer to a gondola than a speedboat — for a two-hour family trip to enjoy both the South and North branches of the river, as well as downtown.

You can't go into Lake Michigan.

The boats are not fast.

The experience: Nothing beats looking up at the majestic buildings along Wacker Drive.

Yes, but: It's busy. If you aren't already stressed by the huge boats conducting architecture tours, the kayakers will positively freak you out.

The bottom line: $179 an hour is totally worth it for the memories, people-watching and Instagram stories.