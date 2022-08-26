1 hour ago - Sports

Sky back in WNBA semifinals against the Sun

Everett Cook
Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky dribbles the ball during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs
Candace Parker during the Sky's Game 3 win in the first round over the New York Liberty. Photo: Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

👋 Hi, Everett here. I'm an editor at Axios Chicago here to tell you to cancel your Sunday night plans.

What's happening: The defending champion Chicago Sky survived the first round to again face the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA semifinals.

Tip: 7pm at Wintrust Arena, and on ESPN2.

Flashback: The Sun had the WNBA's best record, the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage last year against the sixth-seeded Sky, but Chicago pulled out a couple of nail-biters to win the series, 3-1.

  • Eleven days later, the Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury to win their first WNBA championship.

The intrigue: This year, the tables are flipped. No. 2 Chicago is the higher seed, has home court advantage and dominated the regular-season series.

  • Chicago won all four matchups, though each by a single-digit margin and two by just three points, per ESPN.
  • The WNBA has not, incredibly, seen a repeat champion since 2002.

Yes, but: The Sky are better than last season.

  • Veteran forward Emma Meesseman has been a revelation playing alongside Candace Parker, while coach/general manager James Wade was named 2022 Executive of the Year for improving an already loaded roster.

Full semifinal schedule

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more