Best Day Ever with Northwestern announcer Dave Eanet

The Northwestern Wildcats kick off their football season tomorrow across the pond in Dublin.

Kickoff is 5:30pm in Ireland, 11:30am CDT.

Why it matters: We're blessed to have Dave Eanet calling games on WGN radio for "Chicago's Big Ten Team."

Tomorrow's game will launch Eanet's 32nd season in the broadcast booth.

What he's saying: "I love the anticipation of that first game of the season," Eanet tells Axios.

"Everybody is undefeated, and with high hopes. The night before a game? Nervous excitement."

We asked Dave to give us his perfect day in Chicago.

🍳 Breakfast: "I am not a fancy breakfast eater, and most days it's an energy bar and a banana (and coffee). But I do like the omelets at Wildberry on Randolph, not far from the WGN studios."

🏃‍♂️ Morning activity: "A run along the Riverwalk, or the flyover to the lakefront and either north to Oak Street or south to the Adler."

🥗 Lunch: "True Food Kitchen. I'll have the True Food Salad with grilled chicken. My wife makes it at home. Love it."

🌲 Afternoon activity: "Most days my wife and I take a nice walk in a forest preserve near our home in the 'burbs. I love being outside, and we have some great spots for that. And occasionally maybe a round of golf."

🍥 Dinner: "Really like the sushi at Sushi Kushi in Lake Forest. They also make an excellent Saketini, or so I've been told! Try the Brittle Tuna appetizer. I also enjoy the restaurants along Bangs Lake in Wauconda."

❤️ Evening activity: "Sitting on the deck, reading or listening to some music or entertaining our kids and friends. That's perfect."