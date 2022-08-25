👋 Hi, it's Justin! Late last week, the Chicago Tribune-run blog network, ChicagoNow, quietly shut down.

The bloggers were not told beforehand, and the Trib decided not to save their archived material.

Former ChicagoNow manager Jimmy Greenfield wrote that the move "was done in a cowardly and horribly unprofessional way."

Flashback: When ChicagoNow launched in 2009, it was considered the future of digital journalism. Unpaid writers penned daily posts on everything from crime and fashion to local history.

Over time, the blog network lost out to other online channels.

Between the lines: ChicagoNow should be remembered for its role in a local digital news revolution that included other innovative ventures, including:

The bottom line: I'd argue if it weren't for enterprises like ChicagoNow or the Vocalo Blogs, there wouldn't be newsletters like the one you're reading.