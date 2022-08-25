52 mins ago - Business

ChicagoNow is now Chicago history

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a flag and a building.
The Tribune Tower. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

👋 Hi, it's Justin! Late last week, the Chicago Tribune-run blog network, ChicagoNow, quietly shut down.

  • The bloggers were not told beforehand, and the Trib decided not to save their archived material.

Former ChicagoNow manager Jimmy Greenfield wrote that the move "was done in a cowardly and horribly unprofessional way."

Flashback: When ChicagoNow launched in 2009, it was considered the future of digital journalism. Unpaid writers penned daily posts on everything from crime and fashion to local history.

Between the lines: ChicagoNow should be remembered for its role in a local digital news revolution that included other innovative ventures, including:

The bottom line: I'd argue if it weren't for enterprises like ChicagoNow or the Vocalo Blogs, there wouldn't be newsletters like the one you're reading.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more