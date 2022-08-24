👋 Hey, it's Monica. Dozens of you guessed correctly that I was visiting the Kimball L stop at the end of the Brown Line, where I spent many a high school winter night shivering and waiting for a bus.

Flashback: The station opened as part of the Northwestern Elevated Railroad's Ravenswood branch in 1907 when Albany Park was still barely developed.

The area soon had so many families that the city built Roosevelt High School in 1922, followed by Von Steuben less than a mile away in 1930.

The station got its first makeover in 1974 and another in 2007 when this functional tandem sculpture by Josh Garber, called Hope and Renewal, was unveiled.

Albany Park, which has hosted waves of different immigrant groups over the years, remains one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in the nation.

Musical miracle: Reader and Chicago Symphony Orchestra bassoonist William B. wrote to say he will always remember the Kimball station as a place of utter relief after he accidentally left his bassoon on the train.