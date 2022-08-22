48 mins ago - Food and Drink

Family Meal Monday a hit at Spilt Milk tavern

Monica Eng
Plate in front of patio
Spilt Milk's Monday Family Meal featured prosciutto sandwiches and melon salad from Lardon/Union last week. Photo: Monica Eng

Mondays can be slow for restaurants.

The special: Family Meal Monday dinners at Logan Square's Spilt Milk tavern feature a beverage and plate of food from some of the city's most innovative chefs for $20.

The setting: It feels like a family barbecue without the bickering as guests mingle while chefs grill and serve on the spacious, sun-dappled patio.

The schedule: Mondays from 5pm until the food runs out, so get there early if you want some grub. Here's the food lineup for the next four weeks:

  • Tonight: Birrieria Zaragoza
  • Sept. 5: PQM
  • Sept. 12: Kimski
  • Sept. 19: Hermosa
