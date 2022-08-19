Vic Mensa, one of Chicago's leading hip-hop artists, came out of the famed Save Money Army and signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation Records.

But it's not his music making that's waves this week — it's his weed.

Driving the news: Mensa just launched a recreational marijuana line called 93 Boyz.

Mensa, who co-owns the brand with fellow local hip-hop artist Towkio, says it's the first Chicago-based, Black-owned brand in the local cannabis space.

State of play: For now, the company is selling just pre-rolled joints, but they aim to expand the product line and availability.

What they're saying: "I actually started selling weed when I was around 14 years old, so this is really a natural progression for me," Mensa tells Axios.

"As soon as the recreational legislation showed signs of shifting, I've been focused on entering the industry."

Between the lines: Mensa has been a leader in education about the state's cannabis industry, which was touted as the nation's most socially equitable at its launch but has not lived up to the billing.

"Unfortunately the social equity program has largely been a farce thus far and fallen far short of what it was championed as being," says Mensa.

We were supposed to interview Mensa tonight at The Hideout, but he ran into a scheduling issue. So we asked him to give us his perfect day in Chicago:

Vic Mensa (left) and Chance The Rapper pose backstage during this year's Lollapalooza. Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

🧇 Breakfast: "I get 'Monique's Love' at Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles."

🥋 Morning activity: "I do mixed martial arts training at iBattle Training on 47th street."

🍚 Lunch: "The Jamaican beef patty with rice and peas at 14 Parrish."

🎧 Afternoon activity: "Recording studio."

🐟 Dinner: "Have to go with the catfish at Virtue in Hyde Park."

🏍️ Evening activity: "I ride my motorcycle down Lake Shore Drive."