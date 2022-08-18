Where to eat, stay and play in Milwaukee
Spend a few days in Milwaukee, a lovely road trip destination within two hours of Chicago.
- Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay.
Where to stay
This stylish hotel is conveniently located in the Historic Third Ward and boasts a gorgeous rooftop bar.
- Features: Valet parking, fitness center, nightly wine hour, pet-friendly accommodations, on-site restaurants
- Rate: $270+ per night
- Address: 310 E. Chicago St.
2. Bayview Guest Cottage
Bring a small group to this modern abode, and enjoy walking to neighborhood eateries and bars.
- Features: Kitchen, free parking, TV, Wi-Fi, blackout blinds, washer and dryer
- Rate: $121+ per night
- Location: Bayview
Where to eat
Grab a latte and eat a pesto breakfast burrito on this cafe's lakefront patio.
- Hours: Monday-Sunday 7am-8pm
- Address: 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.
For lunch, sample snacks, cheese and charcuterie at this modern take on a neighborhood butcher shop.
- Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm
- Address: 217 N. Broadway
3. Balzac
Savor inventive small plates at this cozy wine bar that boasts a lengthy bottle list.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 5pm-10pm, Friday and Saturday 5pm-11pm
- Address: 1716 N. Arlington Pl.
What to do
1. Explore Milwaukee Public Market
Wind your way through the bustling stalls, and pick up a fresh-baked treat or a loaded bloody mary.
- Hours: Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 10am-6pm
- Address: 400 N. Water St.
2. Visit Lakefront Brewery
Experience 45 minutes of facts and beer on a daily tour, which costs $12 on weekdays and $13 on weekends. Afterward, stop in the beer hall for cheese curds.
- Hours: Monday-Thursday 3pm-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-5pm
- Address: 1872 N. Commerce St.
3. Catch a Brewers or Bucks game
Root for one of the home teams, or just relish the high-energy Deer District scene.
- American Family Field is located at 1 Brewers Way. Check the team schedule.
- The Fiserv Forum is located at 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave. See the Bucks schedule.
