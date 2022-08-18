Where to eat, stay and play in Milwaukee

Spend a few days in Milwaukee, a lovely road trip destination within two hours of Chicago.

Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay.

Where to stay

1. Kimpton Journeyman

This stylish hotel is conveniently located in the Historic Third Ward and boasts a gorgeous rooftop bar.

Features: Valet parking, fitness center, nightly wine hour, pet-friendly accommodations, on-site restaurants

Rate: $270+ per night

Address: 310 E. Chicago St.

Photo: The Journeyman Hotel

Photo: The Journeyman Hotel

Photo: The Journeyman Hotel

2. Bayview Guest Cottage

Bring a small group to this modern abode, and enjoy walking to neighborhood eateries and bars.

Features: Kitchen, free parking, TV, Wi-Fi, blackout blinds, washer and dryer

Rate: $121+ per night

Location: Bayview

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Where to eat

1. Colectivo Coffee

Grab a latte and eat a pesto breakfast burrito on this cafe's lakefront patio.

2. Bavette La Boucherie

For lunch, sample snacks, cheese and charcuterie at this modern take on a neighborhood butcher shop.

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm

Address: 217 N. Broadway

Photo: Kevin Miyazaki, courtesy of Karen Bell

Photo: Kevin Miyazaki, courtesy of Karen Bell

3. Balzac

Savor inventive small plates at this cozy wine bar that boasts a lengthy bottle list.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 5pm-10pm, Friday and Saturday 5pm-11pm

Address: 1716 N. Arlington Pl.

What to do

1. Explore Milwaukee Public Market

Wind your way through the bustling stalls, and pick up a fresh-baked treat or a loaded bloody mary.

Photo: Gary Porter for the Washington Post via Getty Images

2. Visit Lakefront Brewery

Experience 45 minutes of facts and beer on a daily tour, which costs $12 on weekdays and $13 on weekends. Afterward, stop in the beer hall for cheese curds.

Hours: Monday-Thursday 3pm-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-5pm

Address: 1872 N. Commerce St.

Photo: Lakefront Brewery

3. Catch a Brewers or Bucks game

Root for one of the home teams, or just relish the high-energy Deer District scene.