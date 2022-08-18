Where to eat, stay and play in Milwaukee

18 mins ago - Things to Do

neon sign reading Milwaukee Public Market
The landmark Milwaukee Public Market is open seven days a week. Photo: Milwaukee Public Market

Spend a few days in Milwaukee, a lovely road trip destination within two hours of Chicago.

  • Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay.
Where to stay

1. Kimpton Journeyman

This stylish hotel is conveniently located in the Historic Third Ward and boasts a gorgeous rooftop bar.

  • Features: Valet parking, fitness center, nightly wine hour, pet-friendly accommodations, on-site restaurants
  • Rate: $270+ per night
  • Address: 310 E. Chicago St.
kind bed hotel room
Photo: The Journeyman Hotel
couch in a hotel room
Photo: The Journeyman Hotel
rooftop bar of hotel
Photo: The Journeyman Hotel

2. Bayview Guest Cottage

Bring a small group to this modern abode, and enjoy walking to neighborhood eateries and bars.

  • Features: Kitchen, free parking, TV, Wi-Fi, blackout blinds, washer and dryer
  • Rate: $121+ per night
  • Location: Bayview
modern living room
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
modern kitchen with island
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
studio bedroom
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Where to eat

1. Colectivo Coffee

Grab a latte and eat a pesto breakfast burrito on this cafe's lakefront patio.

2. Bavette La Boucherie

For lunch, sample snacks, cheese and charcuterie at this modern take on a neighborhood butcher shop.

  • Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm
  • Address: 217 N. Broadway
spread of food plates
Photo: Kevin Miyazaki, courtesy of Karen Bell
interior of Bavette
Photo: Kevin Miyazaki, courtesy of Karen Bell

3. Balzac

Savor inventive small plates at this cozy wine bar that boasts a lengthy bottle list.

What to do

1. Explore Milwaukee Public Market

Wind your way through the bustling stalls, and pick up a fresh-baked treat or a loaded bloody mary.

St. Paul Fish Company, complete with Oyster bar and restaurant, sells fresh seafood at the Milwaukee Public Market
Photo: Gary Porter for the Washington Post via Getty Images

2. Visit Lakefront Brewery

Experience 45 minutes of facts and beer on a daily tour, which costs $12 on weekdays and $13 on weekends. Afterward, stop in the beer hall for cheese curds.

  • Hours: Monday-Thursday 3pm-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-5pm
  • Address: 1872 N. Commerce St.
people hold up cups of beer
Photo: Lakefront Brewery

3. Catch a Brewers or Bucks game

Root for one of the home teams, or just relish the high-energy Deer District scene.

crowd outside Fiserv Forum after the Bucks won the NBA Finals
Celebrating the 2021 NBA Championship. Photo: Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images
