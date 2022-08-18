👋 Hey, it's Justin. On a recent trip to southwest Michigan, I made a quick stop at the renowned farmers market in Holland.

The spot: Unlike markets in Chicago that take over parks or parking lots, this market has a permanent location.

The City of Holland opens the 8th Street Marketplace every Wednesday and Saturday from 8am-2pm.

You know your town is serious about its farmers market when it gets a permanent space at the Civic Center. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The vibe: Hundreds of people, both locals and tourists, spread out and leisurely walk the corridor.

It was packed but easy to maneuver, especially because pets aren't allowed.

The offerings: The extensive market features everything from organic vegetables to fresh fish from the Great Lakes.

Visser Farms, in business since 1902, has great produce like German Butterball potatoes and various root vegetables.

Bowerman Blueberries has been a Holland favorite since 1954, with fresh produce and pastries like muffins and pies — and a blueberry doughnut, of course.

Great Lakes Fish features smoked salmon, whitefish and trout caught in the Upper Peninsula. It also has fish pate.

The prices: Because there are so many produce farms in southwest Michigan, fruits and veggies here tend to be less expensive than at big Chicago markets.

Fish is sold by the pound (smoked lake trout: $17/lb).

Produce is mixed and matched by boxes, baskets or bunches (3 for $15).

Bread and bakery items go for $5-15.

What's more: When you're done with the market, head downtown and walk around. You'll be surprised who you can find just sitting on random park benches.