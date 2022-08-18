18 mins ago - Things to Do

Market Watch: Holland Farmers Market

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a farmers market
The Eighth Street Farmers Market in Holland, Michigan. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Justin. On a recent trip to southwest Michigan, I made a quick stop at the renowned farmers market in Holland.

The spot: Unlike markets in Chicago that take over parks or parking lots, this market has a permanent location.

  • The City of Holland opens the 8th Street Marketplace every Wednesday and Saturday from 8am-2pm.
Photo of a building
You know your town is serious about its farmers market when it gets a permanent space at the Civic Center. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The vibe: Hundreds of people, both locals and tourists, spread out and leisurely walk the corridor.

  • It was packed but easy to maneuver, especially because pets aren't allowed.

The offerings: The extensive market features everything from organic vegetables to fresh fish from the Great Lakes.

  • Visser Farms, in business since 1902, has great produce like German Butterball potatoes and various root vegetables.
  • Bowerman Blueberries has been a Holland favorite since 1954, with fresh produce and pastries like muffins and pies — and a blueberry doughnut, of course.
  • Great Lakes Fish features smoked salmon, whitefish and trout caught in the Upper Peninsula. It also has fish pate.

The prices: Because there are so many produce farms in southwest Michigan, fruits and veggies here tend to be less expensive than at big Chicago markets.

  • Fish is sold by the pound (smoked lake trout: $17/lb).
  • Produce is mixed and matched by boxes, baskets or bunches (3 for $15).
  • Bread and bakery items go for $5-15.

What's more: When you're done with the market, head downtown and walk around. You'll be surprised who you can find just sitting on random park benches.

Photo of a man sitting next to a statue
Ben? Ben Franklin? Do you mind if I sit with you for a second and share some ideas for democracy? Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

