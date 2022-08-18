Democrats plan for November at Governor's Day

State Democrats gathered for a barbeque and old fashioned campaign rally at the Illinois State Fairgrounds yesterday.

Why it matters: Governor's Day brought speeches from the governor and the statewide slate of candidates, giving us clues on the Democrat's 2022 general election campaign strategy as they try to hold onto statewide offices and the governor's mansion.

What they're saying: "We have one message and that's that Democrats deliver," Gov. JB Pritzker said at the rally. "We've delivered so much over the last four years I had to bring a cheat sheet."

"Don't let anyone tell you differently: the Democratic party is the party of fiscal responsibility, the party of individual rights, the party of infrastructure and of public safety."

By the numbers: The two biggest issues searched online in Illinois, according to Google Trends, are jobs and taxes.

So Democrats may be onto something preaching fiscal responsibility.

Yes, but: The party hasn't had a smooth election year. The election for the state party chairman was controversial, with accusations of racism.

But the governor said yesterday that the party is united and focused on retaining statewide offices and the current majorities in the General Assembly.

Zoom out: After 2021 redistricting, the state's congressional map all but guarantees Democrats will win 14 U.S. House seats.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is also up for re-election.

Between the lines: Sen. Darren Bailey's campaign hired a plane to fly a "FireJBPritzker.com" banner over the event.

Only one problem — the website wasn't working as of last night.

The other side: Today is Republican Day at the fair, so we'll be diving into their midterm strategy in tomorrow's newsletter.