Find steak, empanadas and more frozen delicacies at Wild Fork
Last year I noticed a bunch of mysterious "meat and seafood" stores called Wild Fork popping up around the Chicago area, including one on Belmont near home.
- After passing by for months, I recently stopped in for a peek.
The intrigue: I was amazed by the offerings from this Brazilian company with a U.S. base in Florida.
Beyond meat and seafood, it offers high-quality plant-based proteins, desserts, pasta, appetizers, vegetables, side dishes, spices, sauces and grilling supplies.
- Also there are frozen cassava, plantains and Brazilian cheese balls.
The big picture: Everything here is what they call "blast frozen," which is supposed to keep food super fresh. I don't know much about freezer technology, but I do know most of this stuff tastes great.
The highlights: Grass-fed, dry-aged skirt steak ($22.98/lb) that seared up nicely in a cast-iron pan and gave us two days of tacos.
- Juicy Argentine chorizo ($4.48) that paired beautifully with peppers and onions.
- Fun, Argentine-style grilling cheeses on a stick ($9.98).
- Buttery, skin-on salmon steaks ($7.78/lb) that make dinner easy.
Rare surprises: Elk, bison, ostrich, yak, foie gras, blood sausage and A-5 wagyu beef.
Yes, but: A slightly gritty flan and dryish eggplant parmigiana were both just OK.
Between the lines: As a half-Latina whose partner lived in Argentina for years, I'm thrilled to find a place that lets us host a South American grilling party in a snap, but also so much more.
- For those looking for dry-aged, grass-fed, pastured, organic, heritage or antibiotic free meat, Wild Fork has your number.
What's next: I'm trying to avoid visiting Wild Fork too often, because there's a lot more that I want to try but that won't fit in my freezer.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.