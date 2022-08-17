Last year I noticed a bunch of mysterious "meat and seafood" stores called Wild Fork popping up around the Chicago area, including one on Belmont near home.

After passing by for months, I recently stopped in for a peek.

The intrigue: I was amazed by the offerings from this Brazilian company with a U.S. base in Florida.

Beyond meat and seafood, it offers high-quality plant-based proteins, desserts, pasta, appetizers, vegetables, side dishes, spices, sauces and grilling supplies.

Also there are frozen cassava, plantains and Brazilian cheese balls.

The big picture: Everything here is what they call "blast frozen," which is supposed to keep food super fresh. I don't know much about freezer technology, but I do know most of this stuff tastes great.

In addition to mainstream meats, Wild Fork offers yak, ostrich and venison. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The highlights: Grass-fed, dry-aged skirt steak ($22.98/lb) that seared up nicely in a cast-iron pan and gave us two days of tacos.

Juicy Argentine chorizo ($4.48) that paired beautifully with peppers and onions.

Fun, Argentine-style grilling cheeses on a stick ($9.98).

Buttery, skin-on salmon steaks ($7.78/lb) that make dinner easy.

Rare surprises: Elk, bison, ostrich, yak, foie gras, blood sausage and A-5 wagyu beef.

Yes, but: A slightly gritty flan and dryish eggplant parmigiana were both just OK.

Wild Fork offers meaty products but also vegan meals. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Between the lines: As a half-Latina whose partner lived in Argentina for years, I'm thrilled to find a place that lets us host a South American grilling party in a snap, but also so much more.

For those looking for dry-aged, grass-fed, pastured, organic, heritage or antibiotic free meat, Wild Fork has your number.

What's next: I'm trying to avoid visiting Wild Fork too often, because there's a lot more that I want to try but that won't fit in my freezer.