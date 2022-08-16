We recently reminded you of the Magnificent Mile's free wedding contest for couples who want to get married under the Wrigley Building arches. Then we asked for other iconic spots to take wedding shots around town.

Here are some fabulous Chicago area shots from the best readers in town:

Karen and her beau got these shots at Rockefeller Chapel and Lincoln Park.

Karen R. recommended Rockefeller Chapel at U of C.

Barb W. said, "We took ours at the People's Gas Honeycomb Pavilion in Lincoln Park. This is from just after the wedding."

Photos courtesy of Adam and Liane G.

Adam G. (left) sent in his wedding and engagement photos saying, "The best shot in the city is standing right at the intersection of the north branch and main branch of the Chicago river, with the Lake St. Bridge in the background."

Liane G. (right) said she and her husband "liked the industrial look of Chicago for our (2007) wedding."

Matt R. recommended the Calder statue and Mies-designed post office in Federal Plaza for a cool location.

Olive Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Pamela S. chimed in, "We just got married at Olive Park last week."

Pam didn't send a picture, but Monica caught this at Olive as she biked through on Friday.

Marguerite H.: "The Rookery Building was beautiful for our wedding photos in 2018."

Mike C: "The Kinzie Street bridge near Merchandise Mart is extremely popular for wedding and engagement photos. I used to step around so many photo shoots while walking to work."

Rachel R: "Montrose Harbor has fabulous views of the skyline. My husband and I took our engagement photos there way back in 2009, and our photographer even found a great wildflower area we used for the foreground. No idea if the flowers are still there."