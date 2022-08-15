Reunion brings stellar Southern to Navy Pier
I recently checked out Chef Art Smith's new Reunion at Navy Pier.
- Taking over the old Bubba Gump spot, the restaurant marks Smith's return to Chicago and spotlights his gift for Southern cooking.
The highlights: I loved Reunion's tender biscuits and juicy fried chicken, which I special-ordered atop a kale and Brussels sprouts salad ($19) to be healthy.
On a return visit I tried the catfish and hush puppies over artisanal grits and collard greens ($22). Every element tastes full of love.
The intrigue: Those rich, goat cheese-studded biscuits ($9), served with a scoop of pimento cheese, arrive in orders of five, which was a little too much even for me.
- Management tells me you can special-order just one.
Next time: I'll bring pals to share one of their desserts, like Smith's famous hummingbird cake.
Bonus: Reunion features a handsome, breezy patio and lakeside outdoor bar that can instantly make you feel like you're on vacation.
