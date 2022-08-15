I recently checked out Chef Art Smith's new Reunion at Navy Pier.

Taking over the old Bubba Gump spot, the restaurant marks Smith's return to Chicago and spotlights his gift for Southern cooking.

The highlights: I loved Reunion's tender biscuits and juicy fried chicken, which I special-ordered atop a kale and Brussels sprouts salad ($19) to be healthy.

On a return visit I tried the catfish and hush puppies over artisanal grits and collard greens ($22). Every element tastes full of love.

Fried catfish and hush puppies over collard greens and grits with mild sauce from Chef Art Smith's Reunion at Navy Pier. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The intrigue: Those rich, goat cheese-studded biscuits ($9), served with a scoop of pimento cheese, arrive in orders of five, which was a little too much even for me.

Management tells me you can special-order just one.

Next time: I'll bring pals to share one of their desserts, like Smith's famous hummingbird cake.

Bonus: Reunion features a handsome, breezy patio and lakeside outdoor bar that can instantly make you feel like you're on vacation.