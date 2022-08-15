Preseason look at Chicago Bears' offense, defense and special teams

The new-look Chicago Bears took to Soldier Field on Saturday, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 19-14.

Why it matters: The solid outing could bode well for the team's fresh front office and head coach, plus a bevy of new players.

State of play: Several players didn't suit up, either because of injuries or to avoid injury.

They included Robert Quinn, David Montgomery and Kyler Gordon.

Meanwhile, Roquan Smith is holding out for a new contract.

The Offense

Justin Fields: The second-year QB made some nice throws and scrambled for a first down in his one quarter of play.

But he didn't score, echoing a huge problem from last year's offense.

The offensive line was suspect, giving up a sack on the first drive.

Wide receiver watch: Tajae Sharpe caught two big throws, and Dazz Newsome hauled in a TD pass.

MVP: Rookie running back Tresten Ebner ran the ball well, returned kicks and caught a touchdown throw.

The Defense

The first-string defense was picked apart by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense on the first drive, easily giving up a TD.

But after Mahomes left the game, the Bears' second- and third-stringers played well.

MVP: Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker made plays against the run and the pass.

Rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn intercepted a pass and emerged as a star on special teams.

Rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson delivered a sack.

Special Teams

MVP: Rookie Punter Trenton Gill placed two punts inside the 10 yard line.

Of note: The Soldier Field sod looked in midseason disrepair.

What's next: The Bears play the Seahawks on Thursday night on ESPN.