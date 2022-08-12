Best Day Ever: Cliff Rome

Chef and entrepreneur Cliff Rome is devoted to managing and developing talent and businesses on the South Side.

His group, Rome's Joy Companies, runs Peach's restaurants, a catering company, the Parkway Ballroom and Blanc art gallery.

What's happening: We recently caught up with Rome to get his Best Day Ever in Chicago:

🍴 Breakfast: "A simple breakfast of salmon croquettes at Peaches."

🚶🏽 Morning activity: "Walk by the lake near 31st Street Beach because it's close to the job."

🦞 Lunch: "The lobster roll at Restoration Hardware."

📖 Afternoon activity: "Reading a book in the courtyard at the Parkway Ballroom. We have a beautiful space over there."

🌽 Dinner: "I'd go to Virtue and get the pan-seared salmon with wilted greens and some sort of corn relish."

🍸 Evening activity: "Drinks with friends in the garden at Piccolo Sogno."