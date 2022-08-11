Wrigley's worst seat

Anyone who has visited Wrigley Field on a budget knows that some seats offer sightlines that are … less than great.

A new study shows that the Friendly Confines actually has one of the worst seats in baseball. Bookies.com considers Section 428R, Row 1, Seat 2 the second-worst seat in baseball, behind a seat at Fenway Park.

Why it matters: MLB tickets are expensive — even, as it turns out, for the worst seat in the house.

What's happening: Wanting to investigate just how bad this seat is, we went to Wrigley together and endured quite a hike to get to the nosebleed-inducing outfield 400 level.

Once we got up there, the weather was actually nice and breezy — but we could have used a closer bathroom.

Sightlines to home plate were OK as long as we craned our necks around a giant metal pole.

Justin gets ready to "watch" parts of the Cubs game. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Between the lines: You would think the Cubs might discount a seat that has a huge girder obstructing the action, but that was never mentioned when talking to the ticket agent or perusing online.

The ticket goes for $37, plus fees.

The intrigue: We tried to avoid the fees by buying at the ticket window for a weekday game against the lowly Pirates.

But the Cubs force you to buy the tickets on the MLB app, which adds the pesky fees anyway.

For two tickets nearby — the actual seat was already sold — the total price was $82.

What they're saying: Robert Brewer of Madison, Wisconsin, who bought two seats next to the cursed seat, told us, "I didn't know when I bought these seats that they were right next to the worst seat in the house, but these are fine."

An Axios Chicago selfie (obstructed view). Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The other side (of town): The worst seat at Guaranteed Rate, per the Bookies.com study, is Section 558, Row 21, Seat 12.

The usual cost: $15.

Zoom out: Inflation hasn't missed baseball games. According to recent data from FanCostIndex, it costs an average of $312.85 to take a family of four to Wrigley.

That's the second-most expensive price in MLB, behind Boston.

The bottom line: Wrigley had a lot of open seats for this game, so it was easy to move around to better spots. But this is a terrible seat for $37.