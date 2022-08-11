1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Food Fight: Wrigley Field
Our trip inspired a Wrigley-themed Food Fight, where we each tried to find the best bite in the park.
- Since the renovation, the concessions here have improved dramatically beyond the days of hot dogs and helmet nachos.
🌭 Justin's pick: I'm a purist at heart. Sure, I could go up to Lillie's Q or try Hot Doug's in the bleachers, but I will always come back to the bratwurst ($12.49).
- This footlong version is much bigger, which in baseball is always better.
- The grilled onions are a must.
- The bun isn't the best, but it serves its purpose.
- I would much rather have had brown mustard, but since it wasn't anywhere to be found, I had to go with the yellow.
🥪 Monica's pick: I love Maxwell Street-style noshes, so I chose the park's pork chop sandwich ($10.49).
- What a mistake — and not just because it checks in at double the Jim's Original price.
- The bun was hard, the meat was dry, and they took out the traditional bone. I repeat, NO BONE.
- When it came to ordering, I clearly choked.
The bottom line: We loved the tater twists, a shareable string of crispy and soft potato chips on a stick ($8.49).
