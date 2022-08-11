Our trip inspired a Wrigley-themed Food Fight, where we each tried to find the best bite in the park.

Since the renovation, the concessions here have improved dramatically beyond the days of hot dogs and helmet nachos.

🌭 Justin's pick: I'm a purist at heart. Sure, I could go up to Lillie's Q or try Hot Doug's in the bleachers, but I will always come back to the bratwurst ($12.49).

This footlong version is much bigger, which in baseball is always better.

The grilled onions are a must.

The bun isn't the best, but it serves its purpose.

I would much rather have had brown mustard, but since it wasn't anywhere to be found, I had to go with the yellow.

🥪 Monica's pick: I love Maxwell Street-style noshes, so I chose the park's pork chop sandwich ($10.49).

What a mistake — and not just because it checks in at double the Jim's Original price.

The bun was hard, the meat was dry, and they took out the traditional bone. I repeat, NO BONE.

When it came to ordering, I clearly choked.

The bottom line: We loved the tater twists, a shareable string of crispy and soft potato chips on a stick ($8.49).

📬 What do you eat at Wrigley? Reply and let us know!