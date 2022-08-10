32 mins ago - Things to Do

Color Factory Chicago explores our connection to color

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a man standing inside a colorful cylinder
The beginning of Color Factory Chicago. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

It's about time a new immersive art museum engages both our brains and our social media feeds.

What's happening: A collection of art installments designed to explore our connection to color through vision, sound, touch and even taste.

Flashback: The Color Factory started in San Francisco in 2017 and now has three locations: New York, Houston and Chicago.

Highlights: The journey starts by picking a colored macaroon from a conveyor belt. From there, you taste candy, listen to tubas and even draw as you visit 15 installments.

  • In one room, you're given a set of individual packets of pop rocks and a viewfinder. Your job is to pair the taste to the color you see in the viewfinder, proving that our memories associate certain foods with certain colors — for example, bubble gum.
  • Another room offers a cacophony of Chicago colors in confetti form, great for taking photos.
Photo of a man getting showered with confetti.
A Chicago confetti bomb. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios Chicago

Of note: The main event is a St. Patrick's Day-river-inspired ball pit like those of your fast-food childhoods.

  • The ball pit is not for the anxious among us, because it's filled with screaming kids and a lot of bare feet, but it's also a lot of fun.
Photo of a man submerged in plastic balls in a ballpit.
Meet me in the ball pit. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

If you go: Open Tuesday–Sunday, 9am–8pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more