Our Food Fight last week was over the best outdoor patios in our area.

👏 Here are your suggestions:

Julia R.: "My favorite Chicago yard patio has to be Chief O'Neill's in Avondale. It's like a little oasis back there! And if you time it right, you can join/crash a wedding being held in the yard on a weekend night."

Pam C. agrees: "Chief O'Neill's has the best patio, hands down."

Meghan P.: "Most of my favorite patios are synonymous with the drinks that accompany the experience. Pitchers of sangria at Moody's Pub (Edgewater), beers at Half Acre on Balmoral (Bowmanville), cocktails at Maria’s Packaged Goods (Bridgeport), margaritas at Café El Tapatio (Lakeview). Really, any outdoor space with drinks in Chicago is a win!"

Paula M.: "One of the nicest local garden/patios is at Pasteur Restaurant on Broadway in Edgewater/Andersonville."

"The patio dining is elegant, welcoming, partially covered and super cool for a city escape."

Monica H.: "Hands down, Peckish Pig on the Evanston side of Howard Street! Carries their kicked-up English-pub vibe to the outdoor patio."

Larry G.: "The Welcome Back Lounge in Logan Square has lawn chairs, picnic tables, and the outdoor bar is carved inside an old school bus. And the best mini corn dogs in the city."

Austin S.: "Colectivo in Lincoln Park is amazing people-watching and has an awesome fireplace to sit at if it’s a crisp fall morning. Also, Reno in Logan Square is also a solid brunch spot (although they don’t have the awning anymore)."

Bill H.: "Wyler Road in Logan Square has a quiet little patio that's well shaded. It's in a residential area. The sandwiches and beers and cocktails are awesome. Flat & Point, right nearby, also has a nice patio. You can almost always get in, and the food and wine are wonderful. Middle Brow Bungalow has some of the best pizza in the city, and they have live music and great beers and beer negronis and all kinds of good things."

Luke G.: "Four more Logan Square patios to add to Bang Bang: El Cid's back patio: instant fiesta."

"Mi Tocaya's front patio: charm under the nighttime glow of the boulevard."

"Longman and Eagle’s sidewalk patio: shade trees and the PBR breakfast. Can life get better?"

"La Boulangerie's cobbled patio: somehow right on the square and nestled away at the same time."

Sydnye C.: "Our favorite patio restaurants are Table, Donkey and Stick (Logan Square), Cebu (Wicker Park), Community Tavern (Portage Park) and Daisies (Logan Square)."

"And if Justin had not claimed it already, Bang Bang Pie."

Frances M.: "Anteprima in Andersonville is a lovely spot."

Mario G.: "Giant in Logan Square has a cozy and inviting backyard that is completely unexpected given the tiny gangway you walk through and the fact that it can't be seen from the street or inside the restaurant."

Beth R.: "My vote for best patio goes to Fiya in Andersonville. It's big, there's lots of greenery, you can see the neighbor's stairs/back decks, which give the 'view' some city character, and it's quiet. My only beef is that the chairs are not terribly comfortable (but this is a patio throwdown, not a furniture throwdown)."

💭 Justin's thought bubble: Woah! Who knew Logan Square was the spot for outdoor dining? I know what I'm doing every chance I get until it gets cold. Thank you for all the great recommendations.