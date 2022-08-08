27 mins ago - Food and Drink
Paul Virant's Gaijin offers delicious shirokuma dessert
👋 Hi, it's Justin! If you're a fan of desserts that are tasty and cute, head to Lake Street for dinner at Paul Virant's Gaijin.
- The Japanese restaurant specializes in okonomiyaki, an Osaka-style cabbage pancake cooked on a griddle.
- You can order them vegetarian or with beef, chicken, tofu and more, but I highly recommend the shrimp with corn and a creole sauce.
Best bite: My go-to here is shirokuma, a dessert in the shape of a teddy bear.
- It's a mixture of shaved ice, cherries and pineapple sherbet.
- The dessert uses coffee beans for the eyes and sugar cookies for the ears, with a delicious coconut syrup drizzled all over.
- It's pricey ($16), but can you really put a price on sweet treats that look like Teddy Ruxpin?
