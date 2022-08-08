👋 Hey, it's Monica. I grew up in a time when jumping into the Chicago River with a floaty seemed unthinkable.

But as Friends of the Chicago River says, "It's a new day."

What they're saying: "Thanks to decades of hard work and advocacy by Friends, elected officials, government agencies and our many partners, the Chicago-Calumet River system is healthier and more accessible for recreation than it has been in over 150 years," Friends executive director Margaret Frisbie said in a press release statement.

Flashback: Friends piloted a successful Summer Float Party in Skokie last year with dozens of floaties, and everyone lived to tell the tale.

What's next: So the group is bringing the event to Chicago with a float between River and Clark parks next Sunday.

"The Summer Float Party is an easy way for people to find their way to the water and have some fun while supporting the work that Friends is doing to bring the river back to life," Frisbie said. "All they need is a life jacket and a floaty toy."

If you go: Tickets start at $45. Register and watch a webinar on water safety before leaving.