The Chicago Bears may have won only one Super Bowl, but they are still one of the most valuable franchises in the NFL.

Why it matters: The value ranking from Sportico comes as the Bears are weighing whether to move out of Soldier Field.

The city of Chicago offered to redevelop Soldier Field for $2.2 billion, which would include a dome and possibly naming rights. The Bears have repeatedly said they are currently only working on one stadium project, in Arlington Park.

Driving the news: The Bears are valued at $5 billion, No. 6 in the NFL.

They rank well below the No. 1 Dallas Cowboys — America's Team — and the No. 2 Los Angeles Rams. Both have built new stadiums within the last 15 years.

Context: The Bears are one of the original NFL franchises, owned by Virginia McCaskey since her father, George Halas, passed away in 1983.

Zoom out: The team is worth the same as Barcelona, the world's second-most valuable soccer franchise, and the L.A. Dodgers, the second-most valuable MLB franchise.

Separately, the Bulls are valued at $3.65 billion, fourth in the NBA.

The Cubs are worth $3.8 billion, No. 4 in MLB, and the Blackhawks are fourth in the NHL at $1.4 billion.

The bottom line: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers may own us on the field, but they lag behind in the pocketbook.

Among the NFC North, the Packers are No. 14 in valuation and the Vikings are No. 18. The Lions are the second-lowest-valued franchise in the league.

What's next: The Bears play their first preseason game this Saturday.