Bears among the most valuable NFL franchises

Caption: Data: Sportico; Table: Axios Visuals
The Chicago Bears may have won only one Super Bowl, but they are still one of the most valuable franchises in the NFL.

Why it matters: The value ranking from Sportico comes as the Bears are weighing whether to move out of Soldier Field.

  • The city of Chicago offered to redevelop Soldier Field for $2.2 billion, which would include a dome and possibly naming rights. The Bears have repeatedly said they are currently only working on one stadium project, in Arlington Park.

Driving the news: The Bears are valued at $5 billion, No. 6 in the NFL.

  • They rank well below the No. 1 Dallas Cowboys — America's Team — and the No. 2 Los Angeles Rams. Both have built new stadiums within the last 15 years.

Context: The Bears are one of the original NFL franchises, owned by Virginia McCaskey since her father, George Halas, passed away in 1983.

Zoom out: The team is worth the same as Barcelona, the world's second-most valuable soccer franchise, and the L.A. Dodgers, the second-most valuable MLB franchise.

Separately, the Bulls are valued at $3.65 billion, fourth in the NBA.

The bottom line: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers may own us on the field, but they lag behind in the pocketbook.

What's next: The Bears play their first preseason game this Saturday.

