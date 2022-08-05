Back-to-school tax break starts today
The 10-day tax holiday for back-to-school shopping starts today.
Why it matters: The state, which introduced the holiday earlier this year to help Illinoisans afford supplies amid rising inflation, estimates it will save families $50 million.
Context: Gov. J.B. Pritzker added the tax holiday to his 2022-2023 budget along with other measures, like suspending the gas tax increase.
Details: It's not a tax freeze. The state sales tax will be lowered from 6.25% to 1.25% through Aug. 14 on most back-to-school items, including:
- 👟 Shoes
- 👖 Shorts, pants and dresses
- ✏️ Various school supplies
Yes, but: Individual items must cost under $125 to get the tax break. Some bigger items are excluded, like:
- 📱 Cellphones
- 💎 Jewelry
- ⚽️ Sports accessories
Zoom in: Local parents are spending an average of $886 per child on supplies this year, 34% more than the projected national average of $661.
The big picture: The tax break comes at a time when many Chicagoans are worried about their financial outlook. A new survey by Deloitte found that:
- 51% of local shoppers expect the economy to weaken in the next six months.
- 31% say their financial situation has worsened since last year.
- 58% are concerned about the increase in back-to-school prices due to inflation.
What they're saying: "We've seen a significant shift in parents' priorities this year, with mental health at top of mind," Matt Adams, a principal at Deloitte Consulting who specializes in retail, tells Axios. He notes that 46% of parents say they've "purchased products or services to address this issue for the coming school year."
