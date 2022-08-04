2 hours ago - Things to Do

Best of Chicago TV final: "Good Times" vs. "ER"

Justin Kaufmann
Side by side photos of the casts of two television shows
The casts of "ER" and "Good Times." Photos: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank and CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

It's down to a stalwart '70s sitcom versus a popular '90s procedural for the best Chicago TV show of all time.

  • "ER" narrowly defeated "The Bob Newhart Show" by a handful of votes, while "Good Times" wiped the floor with "Married … With Children."

The locations: "Good Times" was set in Cabrini-Green.

  • "ER" was set at fictional County Hospital, which could have been Cook County Hospital.

The stars: "Good Times" featured Jimmie Walker, John Amos, Esther Rolle and a young Janet Jackson.

  • "ER" gave us George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies and even John Stamos later in the run.

The city: "ER" shot all over Chicago, including several scenes on the CTA.

  • "Good Times" was a studio sitcom, but the intro serves as a time capsule for the city in the '70s.

The theme songs: Both are memorable, but "Good Times" might have the edge — try getting this out of your head after listening.

🗳 Are you ready? Let the final voting begin!

