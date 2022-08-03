We've been voting on the best Chicago television shows of all time.

The Elite Eight voting results had only one close matchup — "Married … With Children" squeaked out a win against "The Bear" by just 25 votes.

Here are the Final Four matchups:

A clown lies on a couch during an episode of "'The Bob Newhart Show," 1972. Photo: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

"ER" shot a lot of interiors in L.A. but also spent a considerable amount of time in Chicago. A lot of great local actors got to be trauma patients.

And it helps that "ER" is one of the most popular shows of all time.

"The Bob Newhart Show" is such a Chicago show that Newhart himself has a statue in front of Navy Pier.

The show is set here, with the intro montage and some interstitial swipes showing the city in the 1970s.

A scene from "Good Times" in 1975. Photo: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

"Good Times" is another show that shot only exteriors in Chicago. The sitcom was filmed in front of a live studio audience in L.A.

But the backdrop of Cabrini-Green and the constant references to Chicago make it ours.

"Married … With Children" used the iconic Buckingham Fountain in its intro montage but shot in front of an L.A. audience.

Ed Bundy did spend a lot of time talking about Chicago and his high school football glory days. Who can't relate to that?

What's next: Final Four voting is now open.