Best Day Ever with actor and comedian Tim Baltz

Actor and comedian Tim Baltz is coming off his hilarious turn as B.J. Barnes in HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones."

But it's an earlier project that is garnering buzz — again.

Context: In 2017, Baltz co-created and starred in "Shrink" on the short-lived NBC platform Seeso. He plays an aspiring therapist who, because of student loans, has to hold patient sessions in his garage. The show was resurrected recently on Peacock.

"It was a labor of love for years to get it made in Chicago, so we're thrilled that a much bigger audience can finally see everyone's hard work," Baltz tells Axios.

"Breakthroughs take time."

The former Second City star gives us his perfect day in Chicago:

Chicken pad thai (no green onions) and gyoza from Penny's Noodle Shop. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

☕ Breakfast: "Coffee and a pastry from La Colombe in Andersonville."

🥟 Morning activity: "Get a stuffed pie from Middle East Bakery on Foster Avenue and walk to the lake."

"Then take the 148 downtown and spend a couple hours at the Museum of Contemporary Art."

🍜 Lunch: "Penny's Noodle Shop on Sheffield. Miso soup, gyoza, chicken pad thai (no green onion)."

"It's my No. 1 nostalgia food. I still have it on speed dial."

🍿 Afternoon activity: "Walk to see a movie at the Landmark or Music Box. Those are my happy places."

🍽️ Dinner: "Avec in the West Loop. I like sitting at the bar. The entire menu's great and it's one of my favorite wine lists in the city."

🎷 Evening activity: "Hungry Brain. Grab a booth with some friends and see some music. Probably fall asleep there? I mean, look at what I ate today!"