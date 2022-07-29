Best Day Ever with actor and comedian Tim Baltz
Actor and comedian Tim Baltz is coming off his hilarious turn as B.J. Barnes in HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones."
- But it's an earlier project that is garnering buzz — again.
Context: In 2017, Baltz co-created and starred in "Shrink" on the short-lived NBC platform Seeso. He plays an aspiring therapist who, because of student loans, has to hold patient sessions in his garage. The show was resurrected recently on Peacock.
- "It was a labor of love for years to get it made in Chicago, so we're thrilled that a much bigger audience can finally see everyone's hard work," Baltz tells Axios.
- "Breakthroughs take time."
The former Second City star gives us his perfect day in Chicago:
☕ Breakfast: "Coffee and a pastry from La Colombe in Andersonville."
🥟 Morning activity: "Get a stuffed pie from Middle East Bakery on Foster Avenue and walk to the lake."
- "Then take the 148 downtown and spend a couple hours at the Museum of Contemporary Art."
🍜 Lunch: "Penny's Noodle Shop on Sheffield. Miso soup, gyoza, chicken pad thai (no green onion)."
- "It's my No. 1 nostalgia food. I still have it on speed dial."
🍿 Afternoon activity: "Walk to see a movie at the Landmark or Music Box. Those are my happy places."
🍽️ Dinner: "Avec in the West Loop. I like sitting at the bar. The entire menu's great and it's one of my favorite wine lists in the city."
🎷 Evening activity: "Hungry Brain. Grab a booth with some friends and see some music. Probably fall asleep there? I mean, look at what I ate today!"
