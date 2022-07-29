1 hour ago - Things to Do

Best Day Ever with actor and comedian Tim Baltz

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a man in a suit posing on red carpet.
Tim Baltz attends HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" premiere in L.A. in 2019. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, for HBO

Actor and comedian Tim Baltz is coming off his hilarious turn as B.J. Barnes in HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones."

  • But it's an earlier project that is garnering buzz — again.

Context: In 2017, Baltz co-created and starred in "Shrink" on the short-lived NBC platform Seeso. He plays an aspiring therapist who, because of student loans, has to hold patient sessions in his garage. The show was resurrected recently on Peacock.

  • "It was a labor of love for years to get it made in Chicago, so we're thrilled that a much bigger audience can finally see everyone's hard work," Baltz tells Axios.
  • "Breakthroughs take time."

The former Second City star gives us his perfect day in Chicago:

Photo of two plates of food.
Chicken pad thai (no green onions) and gyoza from Penny's Noodle Shop. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

☕ Breakfast: "Coffee and a pastry from La Colombe in Andersonville."

🥟 Morning activity: "Get a stuffed pie from Middle East Bakery on Foster Avenue and walk to the lake."

🍜 Lunch: "Penny's Noodle Shop on Sheffield. Miso soup, gyoza, chicken pad thai (no green onion)."

  • "It's my No. 1 nostalgia food. I still have it on speed dial."

🍿 Afternoon activity: "Walk to see a movie at the Landmark or Music Box. Those are my happy places."

🍽️ Dinner: "Avec in the West Loop. I like sitting at the bar. The entire menu's great and it's one of my favorite wine lists in the city."

🎷 Evening activity: "Hungry Brain. Grab a booth with some friends and see some music. Probably fall asleep there? I mean, look at what I ate today!"

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more