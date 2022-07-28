31 mins ago - News

Pete Leki, CPS remain in dispute

Monica Eng
Photo of a teacher leading class in the woods.
Pete Leki on a nature field trip with students. Photo courtesy of Waters Ecology

We recently reported that Waters Elementary School lost Pete Leki, the director of its nationally celebrated ecology program and gardens.

  • Chicago Public Schools officials claimed Leki was ousted after he wouldn't agree to a pay cut or to become an official CPS employee, but Leki insisted he'd agreed to both things and was "fired."

Reality check: Leki showed Axios email chains proving he had indeed agreed to become a CPS employee and take a pay cut.

  • CPS officials say he also proposed new stipulations on hours and fundraising that remain unresolved.
  • But the emails suggest those issues were resolved, and the two sides were collaborating on a statement when Waters Elementary principal Peter Rutkowski suddenly shut down talks and released a note about Leki's departure.

What's next: More than 600 people have signed petitions urging the school to retain Leki.

  • But when Axios asked if Leki could still be a part of the garden he's tended for 30 years, Rutkowski answered, "No comment."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more