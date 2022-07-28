Pete Leki, CPS remain in dispute

We recently reported that Waters Elementary School lost Pete Leki, the director of its nationally celebrated ecology program and gardens.

Chicago Public Schools officials claimed Leki was ousted after he wouldn't agree to a pay cut or to become an official CPS employee, but Leki insisted he'd agreed to both things and was "fired."

Reality check: Leki showed Axios email chains proving he had indeed agreed to become a CPS employee and take a pay cut.

CPS officials say he also proposed new stipulations on hours and fundraising that remain unresolved.

But the emails suggest those issues were resolved, and the two sides were collaborating on a statement when Waters Elementary principal Peter Rutkowski suddenly shut down talks and released a note about Leki's departure.

What's next: More than 600 people have signed petitions urging the school to retain Leki.