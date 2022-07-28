31 mins ago - News
Pete Leki, CPS remain in dispute
We recently reported that Waters Elementary School lost Pete Leki, the director of its nationally celebrated ecology program and gardens.
- Chicago Public Schools officials claimed Leki was ousted after he wouldn't agree to a pay cut or to become an official CPS employee, but Leki insisted he'd agreed to both things and was "fired."
Reality check: Leki showed Axios email chains proving he had indeed agreed to become a CPS employee and take a pay cut.
- CPS officials say he also proposed new stipulations on hours and fundraising that remain unresolved.
- But the emails suggest those issues were resolved, and the two sides were collaborating on a statement when Waters Elementary principal Peter Rutkowski suddenly shut down talks and released a note about Leki's departure.
What's next: More than 600 people have signed petitions urging the school to retain Leki.
- But when Axios asked if Leki could still be a part of the garden he's tended for 30 years, Rutkowski answered, "No comment."
