Remembering the 1919 race riots

Today is the anniversary of the 1919 race riots, which started when white beachgoers stoned and drowned Black teenager Eugene Williams.

Williams had drifted over the imaginary line that separated white and Black sections of the beach near 29th Street.

Flashback: Black Chicagoans protested the killing and the police's refusal to arrest the rock throwers. White residents responded by beating Black pedestrians and destroying Black homes and businesses.

Over the next week, riots in South Side neighborhoods caused 38 deaths and more than 500 injuries.

Thousands of Black Chicagoans lost their homes. Others were forced out of their neighborhoods and into designated "safety zones" by local authorities.

Mayor William Hale "Big Bill" Thompson finally quelled the violence by calling in the Illinois reserve militia, although another factor helped end it — rain.

One of the white gangs that terrorized Black neighborhoods was the Bridgeport-based Hamburg Athletic Club. Its most famous member? A young Richard J. Daley.

Go deeper: The Chicago Public Library put together a collection on the riots, which are still partially blamed for Chicago's ongoing segregation.

A crowd of Black men standing on the sidewalks in front of a Walgreens at 3501 S. State St. in July 1919. Police officers stand at the forefront of the crowd. Photo: Chicago Sun-Times/Chicago Daily News collection/Chicago History Museum/Getty Images

White children celebrating after having raided the home of a Black Chicagoan. Note the broken windows and debris strewn about the property. Photo: Jun Fujita/Chicago History Museum/Getty Images