Chicago makes dramatic strides in mental health funding

After inheriting a highly criticized mental health system, Mayor Lori Lightfoot aimed to boost mental health funding and expand access in her 2019 Framework for Mental Health Equity.

We talked to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Allison Arwady last week to see how that plan is going.

Why it matters: A 2018 survey suggested that about 178,000 local adults needed mental health treatment in 2017 but didn’t get it.

And the pandemic has only increased mental health needs.

What she's saying: City-funded clinics served about 3,500 people in 2019. But this year, Arwady says, they're on track to serve 60,000 Chicagoans.

"That's regardless of their insurance status, their income, their immigration status or ability to pay," Arwady says.

But the biggest challenge remains the workforce. "We don't have enough mental health professionals," she says, "especially those that look like Chicago across all types of health care."

What's more: CDPH officials say the department has increased its mental health spending by seven times since 2019 and has a 2022 budget of $89 million.

The intrigue: We recently talked with incarcerated people at Stateville Correctional Center who suggested curbing gun violence through comprehensive trauma care.

Arwady agrees and says the city has launched mobile services that bring "trauma-informed care," or TIC, to victims of direct and indirect violence.

"Instead of asking people, 'What's wrong with you?' … it's asking, 'What happened to you?' Or, 'How do we help you unpack that? How do we not inadvertently bring up memories that can retraumatize you after an event?'"

What's next: The commissioner says that by the end of the year, her department plans to have at least one city-funded mental health clinic in all 77 neighborhoods.