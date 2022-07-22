Local H headlines Wicker Park Fest tonight after first playing in the festival 20 years ago.

"The [person] who was running that show got in my face afterwards and told me that we’d never play a Chicago street fest again," frontman Scott Lucas tells Axios. "He wasn’t a fan, I guess. Anyway, we’ll see you Friday."

Why it matters: Local H is one of the city's most successful alternative rock bands. They signed to Island Records in 1994 and produced nine studio albums.

Their hit "Bound for the Floor" is instantly recognizable to local music lovers.

What's happening: Hilarious frontman Lucas dishes on his perfect day in Chicago:

🍕 Breakfast: "Anyone who knows me knows that I don't eat breakfast. Too early for cake, I say."

"Fortunately for you, I have a slice of D'Agostino's in the refrigerator. Just heat it up on the stove in a covered skillet for a couple of minutes and you're good to go. Or eat it cold. Either way. I'm going back to bed."

💤 Morning activity: "Did you not hear me? I’m going back to bed."

🍤 Lunch: "OK. Now you're being sensible. It's a nice day and I don't have to work, so let's go someplace where we can get a margarita."

"El Barco Mariscos has a huge menu, huge drinks, and the staff rules. The pescado al pastor tacos are pretty great. And their refried beans are perfect. Plus, the outside looks like a boat!"

🍿 Afternoon activity: "Soaring Lyft and Uber prices are destroying this city, so why don't we hop on one of those ridiculously fun electric Divvy bikes and scoot on over to the Music Box. They're either playing some great new indie movie or screening a classic on 35mm."

🎸 Dinner: "More eating?! Fine. Let’s walk a few steps down the street to Bodega Sur. It's this terrific wine and tapas bar that's part of the Di Sapio family's cozy corner of fine Argentinian establishments that include Tango Sur and El Mercado."

"They've usually got a great guitar player who (amazingly!) isn't annoying, and the staff is just the best. It's the kind of place that makes you feel like you’re on vacation. And the drinks are killer."

🍸 Evening activity: "Let's go to the Metro. They are celebrating the 40th anniversary this weekend as the best rock club in the country with an all-building event that promises to be a blowout."