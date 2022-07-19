Readers share their favorite gyros

Last week we shared our favorite spots for gyros, with Justin choosing Mr. Greek Gyros in Greektown and Monica opting for Windy City Gyros in Lakeview.

Our readers responded with so many favorites that the list nearly spun out of control.

Cindy J.: "The best gyro is at the Athenian Room in Lincoln 'No' Park! You have to get it with the Greek fries in the amazing red wine vinegar sauce. The portion is so big, I always get sauce on the side and request an extra pita and tzatziki sauce and make a second sandwich the next day!"

Mike R. agrees: "Perfectly crisp, great tzatziki, loads of onions and tomatoes on top of their Greek fries covered in au jus."

"Perfectly crisp, great tzatziki, loads of onions and tomatoes on top of their Greek fries covered in au jus." Jim A., Nancy M. and Sue B. also swear by the Athenian Room.

Dave D.: "Mr. Gyro is next door to the best gyro in the universe, Zeus. The best mix of it all and a ridiculous amount of meat."

Andre G. also loves Zeus: "After working in Greektown for five years, I'd say they're the best in the neighborhood and always a great value."

Larry G.: "Wrigleyville Dogs is where to get the best gyro in the city. Packed with meat and so saucy there is no use using a napkin. Can’t wait for the Cubs' next road trip to go back."

Gyro and fries from Wrigleyville Dogs. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Kelsey K.: "Wrigleyville Dogs 💯 beats out Windy City any day!"

Robert W.: "Hands down the one at the Wilmette Chuck Wagon — fantastic! Also, their gyros-topped burgers and grilled cheeses with gyro meat are worth a visit."

Scott L. agrees.

Ben H.: "One of my top gyro spots is It's Greek to U in Andersonville. The meat is top notch, the owner is sassy. What else could you ask for?"

Ranman: "The Crazy Greek on Sheridan Road in Rogers Park gets my vote. Their gyros are absolutely packed to the max, huge and delicious. And the service is always really friendly without being phony."

James B.: "I grew up on Hub’s on North Lincoln Avenue. I live in Bridgeport now but head back to my favorite sandwich spot in the city every couple of months for their world-class gyro. Give it a whirl and joyfully avoid elevators for three days."

Ruth K. also gives love to Hub's.

Margaret M.: "Papa Chris on Touhy is my choice for best gyros."

Richard B.: "How about gyros in the suburbs — the best one I’ve had is in Lake in the Hills at Kosta's on Route 62. It's really great."

Phil G.: "Gemato's Wood Pit BBQ in Naperville has the best gyro I've ever tasted. Their menu is a combo of slow-smoked BBQ and also for some reason Greek food, which shouldn't work but does."

Shawn P.: "In Morton Grove, there is a small restaurant called Charcoal Flame that serves the best gyro I've ever had! They make their own pork gyro meat, and it's perfectly seasoned and slightly crispy in some spots."

Theo H. says it's "worth the drive, because they offer a choice between American gyros and delicious home-made, hand-packed Greek gyros."

Linda B.: "I tried the one at Wolfy's on Peterson the other day and about died. Half for lunch, half for dinner. Full-on flavor and very tender meat. Craving one now."

Jackie C.: "I was recently out of town for six weeks. One of the first things I wanted when I got back was a gyro from Wild Fish n Beef in the Galewood neighborhood. Great gyro, the meat is not greasy or dry. The fries are good. If you get the gyro kabobs, it comes with vegetables and rice."

Douglas D.: "There used to be a place called Stavros Gyro on Narragansett near Belmont back in the late '70s. Don't know if it's still there, but I had my first gyro at Stavros and since then have not been able to find anything even close to that delicious, pungent, drippy meal-in-a-pita!"

🗣 Speaking of gyros — We want to determine the quintessential Chicago pronunciation for this food through a highly scientific survey of Axios readers.