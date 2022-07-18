58 mins ago - Food and Drink

Soul & Smoke's new Rockwell on the River location impresses

Monica Eng
Rib tips and links and brisket in a basket
Tips, links and brisket from Soul & Smoke fare at the Rockwell on the River location. Photos: Monica Eng/Axios

When you dine out in Chicago, you often have to choose between great views and great food.

  • But it all comes together at Soul & Smoke's new Rockwell on the River location in Avondale.
  • At this hidden oasis next to the Metropolitan Brewery, patrons sip mugs of beer on a vast patio filled with comfy chairs and tables perched over the river.
  • Now, they can also eat amazing barbecue.

The bite: Soul & Smoke cooks do a lot well, but their tender smoked brisket ($38 per pound) totally bowled us over.

  • The meat was so rich and flavorful that we could barely finish a slice each with our kale salad, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheese.
  • And don't miss the rib-and-tip combo featuring smoked 'nduja sausage ($17.50).

Bonus: Kids and dogs are welcome, and there is an even quieter side for those not drinking.

salad
Vegetarians can fill up on Soul & Smoke's delicious kale salad ($15).
